Drax agrees £548m deal for Bluefield Solar in 'biggest acquisition' to date

Biomass energy giant moves to acquire clean energy operator in bid to 'substantially grow' renewables generation business
Drax has today agreed a £548m deal to purchase renewable energy infrastructure investor Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF), in a deal the energy giant touted as the 'biggest acquisition' the business has...
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