Hitachi Energy cuts ribbon on £3m engineering skills centre in Glasgow

Supported by Scottish Enterprises, the new UK Engineering Centre of Excellence is designed to support the skills needed to deliver the UK's clean power by 2030 mission
Hitachi Energy has cut the ribbon on its new UK Engineering Centre of Excellence in Glasgow, hailing the facility as "a major investment" in the specialist skills needed to modernise the UK electricity...
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