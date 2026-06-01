Study: Offsite Biodiversity Net Gain projects could protect area the size of Greater London

EXCLUSIVE: Offsite Biodiversity Net Gain market could protect more than 80,000 hectares of natural habitat by 2042, Nattergal analysis claims
England's fledgling nature markets are on course to protect an area the size of Greater London by 2042, based on the current pace of offsite Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) delivery. That is according to...
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