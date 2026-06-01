Fred Holt, partner at 3XN Architects and director at 3XN Australia, unpacks the building blocks behind an Earthshot Prize nominated project
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Fred Holt: Before Quay Quarter Tower (QQT) in Sydney, we had already been working at the intersection of design excellence and...
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