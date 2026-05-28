Dystopian novel about the 'Disneyfication of nature' wins £10,000 Climate Fiction Prize

Helen Phillips takes home award for novel Hum which depicts a near future impacted by climate change, where green spaces are limited and humans yearn for nature and clean air
A novel depicting an "all too plausible" dystopian near future impacted by climate change, where green spaces are limited and humans yearn for nature and clean air has been named as the winner of this...
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