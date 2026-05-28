WMO: World set to face yet more record hot years this decade

UN's World Meteorological Organisation warns it is 'very likely' that global temperatures will temporarily exceed 1.5C for at least one year by 2030
Global average temperatures are likely to continue at or near record levels over the next five years, with a very high chance that the hottest year ever recorded will occur well before the end of the decade...
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