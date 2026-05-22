Screwfix partners with Woodland Trust to restore ancient woodland in Dorset

Retailer extends partnership first launched in 2022 to enable further restoration and protection works to Kingsettle Wood
DIY retail giant Screwfix has extended its partnership with the Woodland Trust to support the restoration and long-term protection of Kingsettle Wood in Dorset. Screwfix announced the new three-year...
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