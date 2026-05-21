Reports: Government to approve ambitious new climate targets

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Ministers reportedly poised to sign off on Seventh Carbon Budget to cut emissions 87 per cent by 2040, in line with Climate Change Committee recommendations

The government is set to adopt one of the world's most ambitious legally-binding emissions targets, having accepted recommendations from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) for a new goal to cut emissions...

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