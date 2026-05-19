'Business as usual is not an option': Report warns farms must work with nature to survive

Nature Friendly Farming Network argues sustainable farming choices can protect the environment, boost profits, and make farms more resilient to climate shocks
British farms are at risk of becoming financially unviable unless they adapt to escalating climate impacts and market shocks by embracing more nature friendly farming practices. That is the headline...
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