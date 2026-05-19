'Largely overlooked': Gardens proving a contributor to escalating flood risks

New exhibit at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show from Flood Re aims to demonstrate how reducing hard surfaces in garden design can enhance flood resilience
Garden design is a growing and overlooked contributor to escalating flood risks in the UK, with millions of homeowners inadvertently increasing the chances of surface water flooding by paving over green...
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