'Largely overlooked': Gardens proving a contributor to escalating flood risks

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New exhibit at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show from Flood Re aims to demonstrate how reducing hard surfaces in garden design can enhance flood resilience

Garden design is a growing and overlooked contributor to escalating flood risks in the UK, with millions of homeowners inadvertently increasing the chances of surface water flooding by paving over green...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Highview Power confirms management shake up

'Business as usual is not an option': Report warns farms must work with nature to survive

More on Risk

Iran War: Green groups call for fresh fuel-saving measures
Risk

Iran War: Green groups call for fresh fuel-saving measures

Coalition of environmental groups argue ban on private jets and reduction in motorway speed limits could help tackle growing risk of fuel shortages

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 May 2026 • 3 min read
Study: Only two of 400 global financial firms fully committed to fossil fuel phase out
Risk

Study: Only two of 400 global financial firms fully committed to fossil fuel phase out

World Benchmarking Alliance Study finds just two banks have set robust targets to phase out fossil fuels from their balance sheets and portfolios, despite huge risks attached to oil and gas investments

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 May 2026 • 4 min read
Iran War: IEA warns global oil inventories depleting at 'record pace'
Risk

Iran War: IEA warns global oil inventories depleting at 'record pace'

Agency warns continuing blockade of Strait of Hormuz means 'further price volatility appears likely ahead of the peak summer demand period'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 May 2026 • 3 min read