Watchdog calls for 'significant improvement' in waste site inspections

Office for Environmental Protection warns of 'significant weaknesses' in the effectiveness, consistency, and oversight of the inspection regime for waste operations and installations in England
The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) has called for an overhaul of the inspection regime for waste operations in England, after it found "significant weaknesses" in the current system and warned...
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