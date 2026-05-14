Study: Typical roast dinner sprayed with 'astonishing cocktail' of over 100 pesticides

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Greenpeace urges government to back pesticide and fertiliser phase out, after report reveals vast extent of chemical use

A typical roast dinner is produced using an "astonishing cocktail" of more than 100 pesticides, many of which are toxic to humans and wildlife or classified as forever chemicals. That is according to...

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Stuart Stone
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