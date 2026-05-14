The waiting game: UK sustainability policy

clock • 4 min read

Without clarity and an end to a raft of policy delays from the government, the UK risks falling behind not because it regulated too much, but because it waited too long to decide, writes techUK's Craig Melson

Industry cannot wait on government to drive action on sustainability. Over-reliance on regulatory levers creates a sense of complacency, in which responsibility is deferred and outcomes ultimately worse...

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