Study: Clean power 'bringing down wholesale prices', as gas' influence wanes

New analysis shows how gas power’s falling share of the electricity mix is allowing renewables to have a dampening effect on wholesale power prices
The government's claims that the roll out of new renewable energy capacity will steadily erode the role of fossil gas in setting wholesale power prices received a boost today, with the publication of a...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis