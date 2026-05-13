Study: Clean power 'bringing down wholesale prices', as gas' influence wanes

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Study: Clean power 'bringing down wholesale prices', as gas' influence wanes

New analysis shows how gas power’s falling share of the electricity mix is allowing renewables to have a dampening effect on wholesale power prices

The government's claims that the roll out of new renewable energy capacity will steadily erode the role of fossil gas in setting wholesale power prices received a boost today, with the publication of a...

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