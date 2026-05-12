Scotland leads the way in organic farming as sector continues to grow

Rising fertiliser costs, sustainability concerns, and consumer demand are driving a surge in organic farmland in the UK, according to Soil Association Certification
Figures released by Defra last week show that UK organic land rose by 7.3 per cent in 2025 reaching 540,000 hectares - the highest total in more than a decade. The trend has been largely driven by Scotland,...
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