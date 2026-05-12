Defra and RHS launch virtual plant health centre

New centre funded by Defra to explore solutions to emerging threats and diseases that are increasing due to climate change
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) have joined forces to develop a new £3m National Centre for Environmental Horticulture Plant Health to protect the UK's...
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