What your local council can actually do to tackle the climate crisis

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Local authorities may be blighted by under-funding and constrained by the UK's centralised system of government, but there are still lots of levers they can pull to advance climate action

The UK's local elections saw the Green Party gain 440 councillors across England and win its first two elected mayors. They will join many councillors from all parties who will have to confront the same...

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