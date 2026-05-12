'Increasingly resilient': Study shows EV charger utilisation rates remain stable as network expands

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Report from Zapmap and Green Finance Institute provides encouraging evidence EV charging networks are managing to deploy new chargers in line with growing demand

The UK's electric vehicle (EV) charging network is growing and becoming ‘increasingly resilient', according to a new report tracking utilisation rates for charge point operators. The study from charging...

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