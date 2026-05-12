Three-quarters of UK pension schemes have set a net zero target

Majority of larger schemes now seen to have credible net zero strategy, but smaller schemes are still lagging with their climate efforts
Over three-quarters of the UK's pension schemes have established a net zero target, research from XPS Group has shown. The consultancy's fourth annual review of schemes' Taskforce for Climate-related...
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