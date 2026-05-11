'Irresponsible growth': Emissions from European flights rose above pre-pandemic levels in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Low-cost carriers propelled aviation sector emissions growth last year, with Ryanair's global emissions now 50 per cent higher than in 2019

Emissions from flights departing European airports exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time in 2025, after low-cost carriers drove a two per cent increase compared to 2019 levels. That is according...

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