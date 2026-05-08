'Risks are rising': How increasingly strained water supplies threaten global economic stability

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Ignoring worsening risks to availability of clean water means ignoring a major threat to economic growth, prices and markets, campaign group cautions

Central banks, financial regulators and supervisors which continue to ignore water-related risks are turning a blind eye to a major threat to economic growth, prices and markets. That is the stark...

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