'Risks are rising': How increasingly strained water supplies threaten global economic stability

Ignoring worsening risks to availability of clean water means ignoring a major threat to economic growth, prices and markets, campaign group cautions
Central banks, financial regulators and supervisors which continue to ignore water-related risks are turning a blind eye to a major threat to economic growth, prices and markets. That is the stark...
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