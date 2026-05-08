As David Attenborough turns 100, four experts explore his legacy, from science to storytelling

Sir David Attenborough has mastered the craft of storytelling. He has undoubtedly inspired generations of people around the globe to love and care for the natural world. And in doing so, he's become one...
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