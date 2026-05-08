Pandora debuts carbon footprint labelling for lab-grown diamonds

Company says carbon footprint of its lab-grown diamonds are around 90 per cent lower than mined alternatives
Jewellery maker Pandora has introduced carbon footprint labelling for its lab-grown diamonds, as it looks to provide greater transparency for shoppers seeking more sustainable products. The company...
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