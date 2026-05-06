Poll: Majority of UK public believes excessive oil and gas profits are 'morally wrong'

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Survey of over 2,000 UK adults finds strong support for expanding homegrown clean energy to boost Britain’s energy security

The vast majority of the British public believe it is 'morally wrong' for oil and gas companies to make excessive profits from the global energy crisis triggered by the Iran War. That is according to...

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Michael Holder
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