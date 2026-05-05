While progress has been made on electricity transmission reforms in Britain, distribution connections remain a persistent barrier, writes Ocean Fay from ADE: Demand
Across Britain, much of our industrial and commercial (I&C) base is looking to decarbonise. From ceramics to food processing, these industries underpin Britain's I&C core. Yet, many are running into...
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