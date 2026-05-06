Portsmouth Water inks deal for Wattstor to develop 3MW reservoir solar project

Project combines solar installation with long-term tariff structure, allowing Portsmouth Water to maximise onsite generation and protect itself from price shocks
Portsmouth Water has teamed up with Wattstor to install another 3MW-worth of solar panels on the roof of its Highwood raw water storage reservoir, as part of a first-of-its-kind deal announced that is...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis