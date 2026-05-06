Portsmouth Water inks deal for Wattstor to develop 3MW reservoir solar project

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Portsmouth Water
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Credit: Portsmouth Water

Project combines solar installation with long-term tariff structure, allowing Portsmouth Water to maximise onsite generation and protect itself from price shocks

Portsmouth Water has teamed up with Wattstor to install another 3MW-worth of solar panels on the roof of its Highwood raw water storage reservoir, as part of a first-of-its-kind deal announced that is...

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