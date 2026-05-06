Bentley Motors inks solar PPA to power UK headquarters

Agreement will see Sonaura develop and operate a 7MW solar project to supply Bentley Motors' UK headquarters via private wire
Bentley Motors has inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with renewable energy developer Sonaura that is set to see the luxury carmakers' UK manufacturing headquarters in Crewe supplied with locally generated...
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