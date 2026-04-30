Iran War: UK solar installations soar, as oil prices jump to highest level in four years

Growing fears of renewed hostilities between the US and Iran see oil prices hit highest point since the start of the conflict, while new data shows UK solar and heat pump installations rose sharply in March
Oil prices jumped to their highest level in four years this morning, amid heightened concerns the US could be preparing for further military action against Iran and a sustained blockade of the Strait of...
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