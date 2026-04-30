'No longer distant or theoretical': How nature loss is eroding the foundations of financial stability

Negligent management of natural assets would be 'unthinkable' in any other sector - yet, as a new report highlights, degradation that threatens dire consequences for financial systems and societies is allowed to continue
The "immediate, systemic, and accelerating" degradation of global ecosystems could yield catastrophic impacts for both financial systems and societies, as the natural resources and food supplies they rely...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis