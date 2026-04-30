UN climate chief: Fossil fuel crisis 'supercharging' global renewables boom

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
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Credit: UNFCCC

Simon Stiell highlights 'immense irony' that some of the world’s biggest fossil fuel proponents are now ‘inadvertently supercharging the global renewables boom’

The global energy crisis sparked by the Iran War is having "brutal social and economic impacts worldwide", but is at the same time "supercharging the renewables boom" as businesses and governments look...

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Michael Holder
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