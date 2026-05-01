New EV charging hub to help drive income for West Sussex disability charity

Four new chargers installed at Aldingbourne Country Centre in Chichester to provide accessible EV charging for visitors with share of resulting revenues directly supporting the charity
Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in West Sussex can now charge up their battery-powered cars while also supporting a local charity, after four new charge points were installed at the Aldingbourne Country...
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