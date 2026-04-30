Poll: Voters want to see more EV charge points in response to soaring petrol prices

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

More in Common poll carried out on behalf of UKSIF shows most Reform UK voters want councils to ramp up support for rolling out public EV charge points

The provision of public electric vehicle (EV) charging points could be a major vote winner at the upcoming local elections, with the majority of British adults in a new survey today claiming they want...

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