Poll: Voters want to see more EV charge points in response to soaring petrol prices

More in Common poll carried out on behalf of UKSIF shows most Reform UK voters want councils to ramp up support for rolling out public EV charge points
The provision of public electric vehicle (EV) charging points could be a major vote winner at the upcoming local elections, with the majority of British adults in a new survey today claiming they want...
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