'A key moment': Over two million fully electric vehicles now on UK's roads

Department for Transport confirms major new milestone for the country's battery electric vehicle fleet
Britain's switch to electric vehicles (EVs) has surpassed another major milestone, with more than two million fully electric cars now on the roads up and down the country, the government has confirmed....
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