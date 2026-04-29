'A key moment': Over two million fully electric vehicles now on UK's roads

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Department for Transport confirms major new milestone for the country's battery electric vehicle fleet

Britain's switch to electric vehicles (EVs) has surpassed another major milestone, with more than two million fully electric cars now on the roads up and down the country, the government has confirmed....

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Michael Holder
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