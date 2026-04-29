Iran War: Oil prices rise again, fuelling fears of worsening economic fallout

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

UAE's surprise decision to quit OPEC fails to dampen oil prices, as reports suggest US is planning sustained blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices rose again this morning, as fears grow the US is preparing for a sustained blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to pressurise Tehran into agreeing a new deal that would halt its nuclear...

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