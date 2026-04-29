Plans submitted for 'UK's first' commercial-scale waste-to-hydrogen facility

£120m scheme promises to process 44,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste a year to produce low-carbon hydrogen for industrial use
Plans have been submitted for a £120m project to build the UK's first commercial-scale waste-to-hydrogen facility in Kent. Hydrogen TE (Manston) Ltd (HTE) announced yesterday it has submitted plans...
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