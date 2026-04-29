Plans submitted for 'UK's first' commercial-scale waste-to-hydrogen facility

clock • 2 min read
Credit: HTE
Image:

Credit: HTE

£120m scheme promises to process 44,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste a year to produce low-carbon hydrogen for industrial use

Plans have been submitted for a £120m project to build the UK's first commercial-scale waste-to-hydrogen facility in Kent. Hydrogen TE (Manston) Ltd (HTE) announced yesterday it has submitted plans...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Virgin Media O2 inks 10-year solar PPA with egg Power

Pulse Clean Energy secures £52.5m for pioneering grid stability project

More on Technology

'World's first' plastic waste SAF facility opens in Kent
Technology

'World's first' plastic waste SAF facility opens in Kent

Clean Planet Technologies says its facility jointly tackles growing problem of hard-to-recycle waste plastics and aviation emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 28 April 2026 • 2 min read
Reports: AI energy underestimates could threaten UK carbon targets
Technology

Reports: AI energy underestimates could threaten UK carbon targets

Officials quietly upgrade estimates for emissions impact of AI data centres over the next decade

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 April 2026 • 3 min read
ChatNetZero: World's first climate target chatbot updated to cut energy use
Technology

ChatNetZero: World's first climate target chatbot updated to cut energy use

Upgraded climate AI tool outperforms general-purpose chatbots on accuracy and energy efficiency, creators claim

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 April 2026 • 3 min read