Tropical forest loss declined by over a third in 2025, but remains off track to meet 2030 targets

Annual report from World Resources Institute reveals forest protection efforts are making progress, but warns fires present a growing threat that could reverse recent gains
The rate of global forest loss declined sharply in 2025, but still remains "far above" the level required to put the world on track to meet international targets to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030....
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