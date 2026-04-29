'Deeply unjust': Could a rush for critical minerals harm the world's most vulnerable communities

clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New UN report warns global clean tech boom is seeing benefit flowing to wealthy nations, while driving hidden costs borne disproportionately by poor communities in Africa and South America

Mining for the critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt required by clean technologies is generating "severe, hidden environmental and health" crises that governments and businesses are routinely failing...

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