UK energy tsar Chris Stark: 'I don't worry too much about data centres'

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
UK energy tsar Chris Stark: 'I don't worry too much about data centres'

Head of UK's Clean Power Mission remains confident data centres will not derail the government's climate plans, as he argues clean energy has a critical role to play in UK's response to latest fossil fuel supply shock

The government's clean power tsar Chris Stark has downplayed concerns rapidly growing demand for energy-hungry AI technologies could undermine the UK's climate goals, arguing the UK can simultaneously...

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Michael Holder
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