Greenhouse Gas Protocol appoints Boston Consulting Group's Tim Mohin as first CEO

clock • 2 min read
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Mohin set to work with governments, regulators, standard setters, businesses, and civil society to strengthen carbon accounting practices

The Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol) has today announced the appointment of Tim Mohin as its first chief executive officer. The organisation said the creation of the new leadership role marks...

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