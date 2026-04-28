Forest secures £27m funding boost for London e-bike expansion

Company now has 1.5 million users and enables two million rides a month in London, making it the world's largest shared e-bike market
London-based e-bike operator Forest has raised a further £27m in funding, taking its total Series B funding round to £40m. The company confirmed the latest investment today, as it looks to build on...
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