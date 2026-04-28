Mass chicken pollution claim arrives in High Court

More than 4,000 residents launch action against Avara Foods and Welsh Water in biggest ever domestic environmental pollution claim
A first hearing for the rivers Wye, Lugg and Usk mass pollution claim will take place at the High Court in London this week. Backed by campaign group River Action, the claim against chicken producer...
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