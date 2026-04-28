Changan's Nic Thomas: 'Technological innovation alone isn't enough'

The UK managing director of one of China's largest auto groups discusses building an EV dealer network for a 'relatively unknown brand', and why environmental commitments matter for consumers
Nic Thomas, the UK managing director of Changan, is driving the Chinese auto giant's entry into the UK electric vehicle (EV) market. Thomas has more than 20 years experience in the automotive sector, having...
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