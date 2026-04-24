Study: Public EV charging now cheaper than petrol or diesel for most drivers

Cost savings from charging an EV compared to using petrol or diesel hit highest level since May 2024, new analysis claims
The cost of fuelling a petrol or diesel car now outstrips that of charging an electric vehicle (EV) on the public network in almost all scenarios, as a result of oil price shocks triggered by the Iran...
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