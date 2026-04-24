Study: Public EV charging now cheaper than petrol or diesel for most drivers

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Cost savings from charging an EV compared to using petrol or diesel hit highest level since May 2024, new analysis claims

The cost of fuelling a petrol or diesel car now outstrips that of charging an electric vehicle (EV) on the public network in almost all scenarios, as a result of oil price shocks triggered by the Iran...

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