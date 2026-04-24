Government urged to consider one-off soil improvement scheme to offset Iran war input costs

CAAV adviser Jeremy Moody warns arable farmers may decide not to plant crops for harvest 2027
The government is being urged to to introduce a one-off soil improvement and resilience scheme following disruptions caused by the war in Iran. The Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV)...
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