Government urged to consider one-off soil improvement scheme to offset Iran war input costs

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

CAAV adviser Jeremy Moody warns arable farmers may decide not to plant crops for harvest 2027

The government is being urged to to introduce a one-off soil improvement and resilience scheme following disruptions caused by the war in Iran. The Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV)...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Policy

Government urged to consider one-off soil improvement scheme to offset Iran war input costs
Policy

Government urged to consider one-off soil improvement scheme to offset Iran war input costs

CAAV adviser Jeremy Moody warns arable farmers may decide not to plant crops for harvest 2027

Jane Thynne, Farmers Guardian
clock 24 April 2026 • 2 min read
The government's push to decouple UK electricity and gas prices is long overdue
Policy

The government's push to decouple UK electricity and gas prices is long overdue

If Miliband wants to leave an enduring green legacy, lowering essential costs for those most in need must be his primary aim, writes Bright Blue's Cyril Davydenko

Cyril Davydenko, Bright Blue
clock 24 April 2026 • 4 min read
ECO4: Four arrested over suspected home insulation scheme fraud
Policy

ECO4: Four arrested over suspected home insulation scheme fraud

Serous Fraud Office investigating allegations three UK firms were involved in a 'sophisticated conspiracy' to fraudulently claim at least £44m from the government’s ECO4 scheme

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 23 April 2026 • 4 min read