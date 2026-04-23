Study: Iran War accelerating China's solar and battery export boom

Surging Chinese exports of batteries, solar cells, panels, and other components accelerated in March, as fossil fuel supply disruption drove demand demand for clean technologies
China's solar technology exports reached a record high of 68GW of capacity in March, doubling from the previous month as the spike in oil and gas prices triggered by the Iran War led to a surge in demand...
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