MPs call for ban on 'forever chemicals' in frying pans and school uniforms

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Environmental Audit Committee warns government's PFAS action plan does not go far enough, as it calls for stronger clamp down on polluting products and companies

MPs have called on the government for a major clampdown on toxic 'forever chemicals', as they today urged Ministers to restrict their non-essential use in everyday products such as frying pans and school...

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