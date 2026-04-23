Study: 1,000 tons of plastic particles transfer from packaging into food every year

Report warns micro and nanoplastics that are small enough to penetrate cell barriers and interact with biological systems are passing from packaging into food
Plastic packaging contaminates food and drink with around 1,000 tons of micro and nano particles each year, according to new research published today, which warns such particles can be small enough to...
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