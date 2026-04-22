'Actions don't match the narrative': EV industry slams HMRC appeal against public charging VAT ruling

Ministers accused of 'doubling down' on tax system that penalises millions of drivers without access to home charging
Electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure providers and industry groups have condemned HMRC's decision to appeal a tax tribunal ruling that would have required the government to cut VAT on public chargers...
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