The regional and local elections across England, Scotland and Wales on 7 May are not just another political milestone - they are a test of the narrative around climate action itself, writes Sizzle CEO Trewin Restorick
A growing body of evidence points to a troubling disconnect: public support for climate action remains relatively strong, yet the story we hear about it is increasingly negative. Recent survey data...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis