Iran War fossil fuel shock drives inflation to 3.3 per cent

Fears grow that continued blockade of Strait of Hormuz could push energy and food price inflation even higher during the second half of the year
UK inflation rose to 3.3 per cent in March, following the biggest increase in fuel prices for more than three years as a direct result of the disruption to oil and gas supplies triggered by the Iran War....
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